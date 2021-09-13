Grains mixed, livestock lower.

Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. declined 3.50 cents at $6.7150 a bushel; Sep. corn was unchanged at $4.96 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 6.25 cents at $4.9425 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 25.50 cents at $12.8475 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 1.05 cents at $1.2302 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell 1.57 cents at $1.5320 a pound; Oct. lean hogs lost 2.93 cents at $.8147 a pound.