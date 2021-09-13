Oracle: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.46 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $9.73 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.77 billion.

Oracle shares have risen 37% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 19%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $88.89, a rise of 56% in the last 12 months.