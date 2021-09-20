Macon Mall overhaul plans include amphitheater

A developer and the Macon-Bibb County government say they will work together to revitalize a languishing mall in middle Georgia.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller announced the $100 million plan Wednesday. Local media report it includes a 10,000-seat amphitheater as well as the overhaul of the Macon Mall. The mall was once the retail mecca of a broad region, but both the mall and surrounding retail corridor on the west side of Macon have declined sharply in recent years. Many new stores have opened in northern Macon or Warner Robins.

The mall will be renovated to include government offices, expanded retail, more restaurants, a sports hall, a movie theater and a large complex of pickleball courts.

Miller said tenant rent will fund the project, not taxes. Construction is supposed to begin in February and take a year to 18 months.

Jim Hull of Hull Property Group, which owns the mall, said both the “interior and exterior” will be revitalized. He said the project could also catalyze redevelopment of surrounding properties.

“This area is getting ready to explode,” Miller said.

Miller said the city hopes to capitalize on its music history with the amphitheater.

“Macon is the music capitol of the world,” he said.