Lennar: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.41 billion.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of $4.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.27 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.24 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $6.94 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.27 billion.

Lennar shares have climbed 29% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 16%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $98.30, a rise of 24% in the last 12 months.