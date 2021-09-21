Texas man dies in industrial accident in Alabama

A Texas man who was working for a contractor at an Alabama steel mill died after being struck by a forklift, authorities said.

Don Burton died at Huntsville Hospital following the accident, which occurred Monday morning, news outlets reported. He was taken by ground ambulance since two air ambulance services declined because of the weather, Jason Jones, a battalion chief with Decatur Fire and Rescue, told The Decatur Daily.

Burton was employed by Delta Fabrication and Machine of Daingerfield, Texas, and was working at Nucor as a contractor, said Nucor controller Jim Brown.

Cole McCord, a field superintendent for Delta Fabrication and Machine, said the accident was under investigation.