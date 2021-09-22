South Carolina agencies to get grants to help crime victims

Millions of dollars in government grants will soon flow to a variety of agencies that work with crime victims, state officials announced.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday announced that more than $32 million will go to groups that help crime victims across South Carolina.

The money is coming from federal and state grants, Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

The grants are being given to police departments, solicitor’s offices, private nonprofit groups, sheriff’s offices, and state agencies, WYFF-TV reported.