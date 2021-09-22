Business

Grains higher, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose 8.25 cents at $7.0025 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 7 cents at $5.2250 a bushel; Dec. oats advanced 21.50 cents at $5.5775 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 16.25 cents at $12.8175 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose .47 cent at $1.2307 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was unchanged at $1.5470 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .20 cent at $.8490 a pound.

