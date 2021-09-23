CalAmp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Business

IRVINE, Calif.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $79 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $79.8 million.

CalAmp shares have risen 6.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.56, a rise of 31% in the last 12 months.

