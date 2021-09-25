Business

Grains mixed, livestock lower.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. gained 11 cents at $7.23 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 2 cents at $5.2550 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 7.50 cents at $5.6950 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was unchanged at $12.8125 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell .55 cent at $1.2280 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle lost .55 cent at $1.5450 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .10 cent at $.8435 a pound.

