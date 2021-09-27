Grains higher, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 1.25 cents at $7.2425 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 10.75 cents at $5.3625 a bushel; Dec. oats advanced 13.50 cents at $5.83 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 13.25 cents at $12.9450 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell .20 cent at $1.2260 a pound; Sep. feeder cattlewas off .05 cent at $1.5445 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose 4.72 cents at $.8907 a pound.