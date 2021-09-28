Business
Micron: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
Micron Technology Inc. (MU) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2.72 billion.
On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had profit of $2.39. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.42 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.
The chipmaker posted revenue of $8.27 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.21 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $5.86 billion, or $5.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $27.71 billion.
For the current quarter ending in December, Micron expects its per-share earnings to range from $2 to $2.20. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.70.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7.45 billion to $7.85 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $8.64 billion.
Micron shares have dropped nearly 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 16%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $73.10, a climb of 47% in the last 12 months.
