$7.5M expansion is biggest in Mt. Rose ski resort history

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is launching its largest capital improvement project in the history of the ski resort with a $7.5 million expansion that includes a new high-speed chairlift and trail additions to help skier traffic patterns.

Resort officials say the expansion including the new chairlift in the Lakeview mountain zone near the Mount Rose Highway connecting Reno to Lake Tahoe is expected to be completed ahead of the 2022-23 winter season.

Mike Pierce, the resort’s marketing director, said strong ridership combined with COVID-19 related lift restrictions made it necessary to increase Lakeview’s lift capacity last season. The old lift has been accessing a part of the mountain with views of the alpine lake for 41 years.

“When completed, the Lakeview zone of the mountain will offer even greater access to beginning, intermediate and advanced terrain to help give skiers and rides of all ability levels more lift and terrain options to enjoy,” he said.

Improvements already under way include a $1 million investment in snowmaking infrastructure, and slope grading to reduce obstacles and allow opening of terrain with as little as a foot of packed snow, Pierce said. A 60-year-old domestic water system serving the main lodge base area also is being replaced.