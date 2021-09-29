Grains, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was off 11.75 cents at $7.1250 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 1 cent at $5.3525 a bushel; Dec. oats advanced 1.75 cents at $5.8475 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 13.75 cents at $12.8075 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose .37 cent at $1.2252 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .20 cent at $1.5407 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose .60 cent at $.9082 a pound.