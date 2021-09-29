Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Ashland Daily Independent. September 24, 2021.

Editorial: Give vaccine a real shot

How long will this continue? The COVID-19 pandemic is approaching its second birthday. That means two years of terrible illness, two years of death, two years of separation from family and friends, two years of businesses struggling to stay afloat, two years of anxiety.

The COVID-19 pandemic is often compared to the flu pandemic in 1917, which lasted only one year. It was similar to COVID-19 in that it was new to the human body and there was no vaccine ready to be distributed.

The 1917 pandemic killed 50 million worldwide; 675,000 of those were Americans.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The most recent count of COVID-19 deaths totals 4.5 million, with 680,000 of them Americans. Think about that: The worldwide total deaths in the current pandemic is considerably lower, but America’s deaths have surpassed the number of deaths during the pandemic 100 years ago.

In Kentucky, the death toll reached at least 8,422 since the pandemic began, with at least 52 being added early this week. Many of those recently deceased were in their 30s.

There are a few legitimate reasons for not getting vaccinated; most of the reasons cited are not sound.

• Some believe the vaccine was developed too quickly. Not true. When scientists began making the vaccine, the basic technology had already been developed, which meant scientists didn’t have to waste time reinventing the wheel.

• Some believe the vaccine isn’t effective because you can still get COVID-19 if you’re vaccinated. Not true. While you can get the virus, you are almost assuredly not going to die or even be seriously ill. That seems pretty effective in the face of a virus never seen before.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

• Some believe the vaccine contains a tracking device. Not true. We don’t have that technology. Besides, nobody cares where you’re going, unless you’re a person of interest in a police case. Anyone who does care where you’ve been can check your phone records.

• Some believe the vaccine alters your DNA. Not true. Again, we don’t have that technology.

• Some believe it’s their right not to be vaccinated. Not true. You have rights until they interfere with the rights of others. Those who are not vaccinated are helping the virus to mutate into a strain the vaccine might not be able to withstand. That interferes with the rights of others.

We should be through with COVID-19 by now. How long will this continue? We don’t know. That’s up to you.

___

Frankort State Journal. September 23, 2021.

Editorial: Closing road between Capitol, Annex is a necessary security measure

It has been nearly 16 months since an effigy of Gov. Andy Beshear was suspended from a tree on the Capitol grounds and demonstrators — some of whom were armed — stormed past security signs to the front door of the Governor’s Mansion following a Patriot Day/Second Amendment rights rally-gone-wrong, but the ramifications of that incident are still being felt today.

“Crossing over barriers, standing on the other side of the glass from where I raise my kids and hanging me in an effigy, that’s an action intended to use fear to get their way,” the governor said afterward.

Earlier this week, Beshear announced that the road between the Capitol and the annex building will be closed to motorist traffic per recommendations from both state and local officials. Security bollards, which are posts used to create a protective barrier, will be installed and only pedestrian traffic will be permitted.

“It has been reviewed as a security concern and as a threat for being far too close to both the Capitol and the annex,” Beshear said, adding that work is expected to begin soon.

The closure of the road comes on the heels of security fencing being added to the perimeter of the Governor’s Mansion last fall. The 5-foot-high black fence was selected to “maintain the integrity” of mansion’s exterior and was paid for by the Kentucky Executive Mansion Foundation Inc., a nonprofit that assists with restoration, maintenance and preservation of state-owned buildings and places of historical importance.

Prior to the fencing being installed, the Governor’s Mansion — which was built 107 years ago — was the only remaining executive mansion in the country without a security fence.

While it is sad to see a portion of the Capitol grounds closed to traffic, we understand the reasons why it must be done. We also appreciate that the state is being proactive in order to keep those who work and reside nearby — including the governor and his family — as protected as possible from outside threats.

Because the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol taught us that it is better to be safe than sorry and we would rather live in a world with fences and unattractive security bollards than endure a breach like we saw that day.

___

Bowling Green Daily News. September 28, 2021.

Editorial: Rehab of pedestrian bridge a needed effort

One of the most iconic locations in Bowling Green is the College Street pedestrian bridge.

The location of the bridge has long been an entryway to downtown Bowling Green, with the first span crossing the Barren River there built in the mid-1800s. That bridge was burned by retreating Confederate forces in 1862. A new bridge at the location met a similar fate, being destroyed by a fire in 1915. The current bridge is the one rebuilt that year.

While it no longer carries vehicles, the College Street bridge still sees plenty of traffic. Along with casual strollers, the bridge has become a popular scenic backdrop for photographers.

While the bridge has been regularly maintained, the 106-year-old structure needs some work.

The Bowling Green City Commission last week approved applying for a $1.6 million Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for Transportation Alternatives Program grant that would be matched with $400,000 from the city.

For the $2 million, piers and decking would be repaired and new lighting installed. The biggest expense, however, would be for repainting the bridge.

“Back in the day, lead paint was what was used” to paint structures like bridges, city Public Works Director Greg Meredith said. There are “a ton of bridges around the country that still have lead paint,” he said.

While the lead paint on the pedestrian bridge is covered with layers of new paint, part of the $2 million would be used to strip off all the layers of paint to solve the lead issue permanently.

The pedestrian bridge is the iconic backdrop of an area slated to undergo millions of dollars in renovations as part of a broader effort to develop the riverfront into what has been called an “outdoor adventure area” with many new park amenities.

We have strongly supported that effort to revitalize an underutilized area of the community.

Repairing and sprucing up the pedestrian bridge is a logical and needed part of the worthy endeavor. It will help ensure that the bridge will remain a Bowling Green icon for many more decades.

END