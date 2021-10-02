Freight services company to expand SC facility

A freight services company is investing $400,000 in an expansion that will bring 35 new jobs to South Carolina's Charleston County.

Argents Air Express, Ltd., a full-service logistics solution company, said Thursday the new jobs will be at its facility in North Charleston. Co-owner Tony Chiappetta, in a statement, said he and his family are excited about the company's future.

“The continued growth of the port and access to an ever-growing pool of talent, we are confident that this facility is the perfect place to expand our full suite of logistics offerings,” he said. "With the addition of this facility, our nationwide footprint will expand to over 350,000 square feet.”

Argents has been providing import, export and domestic freight services since 1977, shipping thousands of orders each day.

Gov. Henry McMaster, in a news release, said the decision to expand “is a testament to our growing business community.”

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We look forward to their continued growth,” McMaster said.

The announced expansion is expected to be completed this fall.