Grains higher, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. advanced 14.25 cents at $7.59 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 11 cents at $5.4575 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 11 cents at $5.9875 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up .50 cent at $12.4375 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .55 cent at $1.2145 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .10 cent at $1.5345 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell .23 cent at $.9202 a pound.

