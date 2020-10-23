Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: remdesivir, air filters, national lockdown & more

Each week, McClatchy News offers you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage from across the nation.

More than 8.4 million people in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday, Oct. 23, according to Johns Hopkins University. That includes more than 223,000 people who have died nationwide.

The United States leads the world in both confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths.

Globally, there have been more than 41.3 million confirmed cases of the highly infectious virus, with more than 1.1 million reported deaths.

Here’s the news you need to know for the week of Oct. 19.

Remdesivir first approved treatment in US







The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the antiviral drug remdesivir for the treatment of hospitalized coronavirus patients in the U.S. — the first and only approved COVID-19 treatment as of yet.

The drug, named Veklury, was one of the three experimental treatments given to President Donald Trump while infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus driving the pandemic.

Mouthwash and COVID-19

Several studies have found that certain oral antiseptics and mouthwashes can inactivate human coronaviruses similar to the novel coronavirus. This suggests some of these products might work against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, by reducing the amount of virus in infected individuals.

But no studies to date have tested how rinses actually interact with the novel coronavirus inside a person’s mouth; all of them have been confined to controlled laboratory settings.

So, while some experts say this readily available tool can help reduce the spread of COVID-19, others say there’s virtually no evidence to tell if that’s the case.

Air filters

On top of mask wearing and social distancing, experts say investing in air filters can be a helpful addition to infection prevention plans, despite a lack of significant evidence that air filtration works to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

But there’s one point to keep in mind: “Air purifiers [with filters] are not a magic bullet,” said Tim Peglow, vice president of Patient Care and Patient Facilities at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Concerns over national coronavirus lockdown

As infections are growing in nearly every state, some are pondering whether former Vice President Joe Biden, if elected president, would consider a national lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.

But the real question may be: Is it even legal?

COVID-19 ‘vaccine hesitancy’

A survey of more than 13,000 people in 19 different countries most affected by the coronavirus found that about 72% of people said they are very or somewhat likely to get a vaccine when one proves safe and effective.

Although that’s over half, the group of international experts says the current levels of willingness are “insufficient to meet requirements for community immunity.”

Masks and public transportation

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance urging passengers on trains, planes and other public transportation to wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC said traveling by public transportation increases the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Democratic and Republican COVID-19 leadership

A researcher at the University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Public Health found a link between which party controls the governor’s office and the legislature in a given state and how many COVID-19 cases have been reported in that area since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Darkest’ months of pandemic expected this winter





Health experts say the number of coronavirus cases could rise during the winter months ahead of the flu season because vaccines and other therapeutics still have a long way to go before being given to the public.

Rural hospitals are overwhelmed

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations are up by at least 5% in 37 states, and now, doctors in many areas are left scrambling to find patient beds as cases jump, according to multiple news outlets.

In South Dakota, the new infection rate in one rural area has swelled to among the highest rates in the country. And in Wisconsin, doctors for the first time aren’t able to bring patients to bigger hospitals.

In other coronavirus coverage outside McClatchy...