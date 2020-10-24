The Olympian Logo
Washington state reports 919 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

The Washington State Department of Health on Saturday reported 919 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The department is no longer reporting deaths on weekends.

Pierce County reported 109 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday. Pierce County had a total of 189 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 102,264 cases and 2,296 deaths, up from 101,345 cases and 2,296 deaths on Friday.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 26,164 cases and 798 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 11,815 cases and 271 deaths. Pierce is third with cases at 9,792.

All counties in Washington have cases.

