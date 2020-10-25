The Olympian Logo
Washington state reports 649 new COVID-19 cases

The Washington State Department of Health on Sunday reported 649 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The department is no longer reporting deaths on weekends.

Pierce County reported 95 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Sunday. Pierce County had a total of 189 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 102,913 cases and 2,296 deaths, up from 102,264 cases on Saturday.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 26,329 cases and 798 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 11,829 cases and 271 deaths. Pierce is third with cases at 9,895.

All counties in Washington have cases.

