Thurston County ends week with 151 COVID-19 cases, a new weekly high

Thurston County ended the week with 151 COVID-19 cases, a new weekly high and the fourth consecutive week of 100 or more cases.

Over the past four weeks, the weekly totals have been 151, 148, 116 and 128. The previous weekly high was 107 cases in mid-July.

The 151 cases for the week of Oct. 19-25, included 24 cases announced on Sunday, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The new cases included nine people in their 20s, the largest age demographic in the county to contract the virus, and five people between the ages of 10-19, the data show.

Those in their 20s account for 21 percent of the 1,744 cases reported here since early March.

Of the overall total, 1,310 people have recovered or are recovering, 128 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 23 have died, including a woman in her 70s on Friday.

The county is still reporting six COVID-19 facility outbreaks, or what it calls “congregate care setting” outbreaks at two adult family homes, two assisted living facilities and two nursing homes.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County added 95 cases on Sunday with no new deaths, giving the county a total of 9,475 cases and 189 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported eight new cases on Sunday for a total of 715 and 12 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced 11 new cases Thursday night for a total of 680 with 11 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported one additional case on Friday for a total of 553 with nine deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health reported 649 new cases on Sunday to give the state 102,913 cases with 2,296 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 8.6 million cases have been reported and more than 225,000 people have died as of Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 42 million cases have been reported and more than 1.1 million people have died as of Sunday, the data show.