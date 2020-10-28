Coronavirus updates: State passes 104k cases; Inslee issues voting proclamation

Updated at 9:15 a.m.

The Washington state Department of Health reported Tuesday 527 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths.

Pierce County reported 62 cases Tuesday and no new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 191 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Tueday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 104,027 cases and 2,337 deaths, up from 103,500 cases and 2,321 deaths Monday. Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Twenty-three people with confirmed COVID-19 cases were admitted to Washington state hospitals on Oct. 8, the most recent date with complete data. Average daily hospitalizations peaked in early April at 78.

On Oct. 16, the most recent date with complete data, 17,317 specimens were collected statewide, with 3.6% testing positive. The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 3.7%. More than 2.3 million tests have been conducted in Washington.

The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 26,599 cases and 809 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 11,872 cases and 272 deaths. Pierce is third with cases at 10,027, according to the state’s tally.

All counties in Washington have cases. Eight counties have case counts of fewer than 100.

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 9.2-per-100,000-people. The national rate for the same period is 21.2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. North Dakota has the highest rate in the United States at 102.7 Vermont is the lowest at 2.9.

There have been more than 8.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 226,563 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation. More than 1.1 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 43 million.

Inslee issues “Stay Safe - Vote Safe” proclamation

Gov. Jay Inslee issued a proclamation and guidance memo clarifying application of COVID-19 requirements for voters and for voting service operations, including county elections offices, county voting centers and student engagement HUBs throughout the state.

“The right to vote is one of the cornerstones of our democracy,” Inslee said. “Even in the middle of a pandemic, it’s vital that everyone’s voices are heard. We are dedicated to ensuring that anyone can cast their ballot in a safe manner and we are protecting the crucial election personnel and volunteers that make this democratic process possible.”

This proclamation temporarily suspends any COVID-related orders that could be interpreted to restrict access to voting centers and student engagement HUBS by persons intending to register to vote, obtain a ballot, receive assistance with a ballot, deposit a ballot or use other voting-related services.

Elections personnel are essential workers, and elections offices are essential facilities. In addition, voting, whether by mail or in person, is an essential activity.

Gathering restrictions do not apply to voters who are in attendance at a voting center for the purpose of registering to vote or to cast his or her vote. All elections personnel and voters should practice physical distancing and use face coverings, as recommended by the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

Individual voting and voting centers are protected under this proclamation, prohibiting any interpretations of “Stay Safe - Vote Safe” that would hinder access to and operations of voting facilities, access to in-person voter registration, ballot issuance and ballot deposit.

Washington state joins Western States Pact for COVID-19 vaccine review

Gov. Jay Inslee said Washington is joining a Western States Pact to review the safety and efficacy of any COVID-19 vaccines once they are approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Other states in the partnership include California, Oregon and Nevada.

The additional review will “help Washingtonians and others in western states have greater faith and greater confidence in the vaccine so that we increase the number of folks who actually get the vaccination, and of course that’s imperative if we are in fact going to beat this pandemic,” Inslee said at a virtual press conference Tuesday.

Inslee said a panel of experts appointed by the states — “nationally recognized scientists with expertise in immunizations and public health” — will provide an “additional level of scrutiny to this process.”

The panel will put together a report as soon as possible after FDA approval for each vaccine that is approved.

Inslee said earlier this month that the state would have an independent evaluation, and that vaccine manufacturers are being very transparent by sharing protocols during a clinical trial.

He said Tuesday: “Luckily, as people have expressed growing concerns about the potential political impacts on the process, the FDA published information about the data required for authorizing a vaccine. That combined with two independent federal groups and our own western states review process should give the public high confidence at the end of the day on the safety and efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine.”