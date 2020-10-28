Here are the COVID-19 cases and deaths confirmed Wednesday for Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported Wednesday 716 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths.

Pierce County reported 107 cases Wednesday and no new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 191 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 104,743 cases and 2,353 deaths, up from 104,027 cases and 2,337 deaths Tuesday. Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Thirty-three people with confirmed COVID-19 cases were admitted to Washington state hospitals on Oct. 9, the most recent date with complete data. Average daily hospitalizations peaked in early April at 78.

On Oct. 17, the most recent date with complete data, 11,803 specimens were collected statewide, with 3.4% testing positive. The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 3.7%. More than 2.3 million tests have been conducted in Washington.

The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 26,789 cases and 814 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 11,881 cases and 273 deaths. Pierce is third with cases at 10,116, according to the state’s tally.

All counties in Washington have cases. Eight counties have case counts of fewer than 100.

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 9.3-per-100,000-people. The national rate for the same period is 21.8, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. North Dakota has the highest rate in the United States at 107.9 Vermont is the lowest at 3.6.

There have been more than 8.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 227,409 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation. More than 1.1 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 44 million.