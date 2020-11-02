The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Washington state reports 1,039 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

The Washington State Department of Health on Monday reported 1,039 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths.

Pierce County continued its worrying trend, reporting 104 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday. Pierce County had a total of 194 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 109,354 cases and 2,378 deaths, up from 108.315 cases and 2,366 deaths on Sunday. The new deaths also cover the weekend, as the state no longer reports deaths on weekends.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 28,223 cases and 817 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 12,036 cases and 275 deaths. Pierce is third with cases at 10,616.

All counties in Washington have cases.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Follow more of our reporting on Full coverage of coronavirus in Washington
See all stories
Profile Image of Jon Manley
Jon Manley
Jon Manley covers high school sports for The News Tribune. A McClatchy President’s Award winner and Gonzaga University graduate, Manley has covered the South Sound sports scene since 2013. Born and raised in Tacoma.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service