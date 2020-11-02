Washington state reports 1,039 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

The Washington State Department of Health on Monday reported 1,039 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths.

Pierce County continued its worrying trend, reporting 104 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday. Pierce County had a total of 194 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 109,354 cases and 2,378 deaths, up from 108.315 cases and 2,366 deaths on Sunday. The new deaths also cover the weekend, as the state no longer reports deaths on weekends.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 28,223 cases and 817 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 12,036 cases and 275 deaths. Pierce is third with cases at 10,616.

All counties in Washington have cases.

