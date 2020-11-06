Another single-day high reported in Washington state as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

The Washington State Department of Health on Friday reported 1,691 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths. The mark is the highest single-day total since the pandemic began, surpassing the previous high of 1,469, which was set just two days prior, on Wednesday this week.

Pierce County reported 141 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and two new deaths.

Pierce County had a total of 201 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 114,241 cases and 2,439 deaths, up from 112,550 cases and 2,431 deaths on Thursday.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 29,832 cases and 822 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 12,139 cases and 280 deaths. Pierce is third with cases at 11,214.

All counties in Washington have cases.