Washington state reports 1,770 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, another single-day high

The Washington State Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,770 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The department is no longer reporting deaths on weekends. The mark is the highest single-day total since the pandemic began, surpassing the previous high of 1,691, which was set yesterday.

Pierce County reported 226 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Pierce County had a total of 201 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 116,011 cases and 2,439 deaths, up from 114,241 cases and 2,439 deaths on Friday.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 30,363 cases and 822 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 12,185 cases and 280 deaths. Pierce is third with cases at 11,404.

All counties in Washington have cases.

