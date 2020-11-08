Washington state reports 1,320 new COVID-19 cases

The Washington State Department of Health on Sunday reported 1,320 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The department is no longer reporting deaths on weekends.

Pierce County reported 135 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Pierce County had a total of 201 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 117,331 cases and 2,439 deaths, up from 116,011 cases on Saturday.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 30,854 cases and 822 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 12,203 cases and 280 deaths. Pierce is third with cases at 11,563.

All counties in Washington have cases.

