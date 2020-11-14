Inslee to announce new indoor dining ban this week

Only outdoor dining will be permitted under new rules expected to be announced Sunday by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, according to a letter sent to members of a prominent industry group.

These temporary restrictions will go into effect Wednesday at restaurants, breweries, wineries and taverns, and will last four weeks, the group said. Currently, the end date stands at Dec. 14.

Additional restrictions on other industries could include reducing capacity to 25 percent at retail, according to the Seattle Times.

Food and drink businesses are permitted to continue takeout, curbside and delivery per their existing license. Some of those regulations have been loosened during the pandemic, such as curbside pickup and delivery from breweries.

Inslee will speak Sunday, the group said, outlining these new measures intended to stem a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Washington state and across the country.

This new slate of guidance comes after the governor and his wife addressed the state Thursday night, encouraging residents to cancel Thanksgiving plans with people outside their household, and advised a 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers.

On Friday, the Washington Hospitality Association, in apparent anticipation of this news, expressed worry that additional restrictions would force thousands more hospitality workers back onto unemployment.

