Thurston County reports 34 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Thurston County reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and announced the death of a man in his 90s and a man in his 70s.

That brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 2,770, and deaths from the virus to 45, according to the health department’s website.

The county also reported Friday that a woman in her 70s died.

Of the total cases, 158 have been hospitalized at some point, and 1,916 are recovering or have recovered.

In the region Saturday

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Pierce County reported 324 new cases, bringing its totals to 14,270 cases and 224 deaths.

▪ Lewis County had 9 new cases, bringing its totals to 1020 cases and 14 deaths.

Across the state, nation and world

Washington state reported 1,717 cases Saturday, bringing the state’s totals to 141,260 cases and 2,619 deaths.

John Hopkins University data as of Saturday showed 12,051,253 cases and 255,588 deaths have been reported in the U.S. The data showed 57,985,648 cases and 1,378,567 deaths have been reported globally.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER