Washington state reports 2,467 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

The Washington State Department of Health on Saturday reported 2,467 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The department is no longer reporting deaths on weekends.

Pierce County reported 411 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Pierce County had a total of 231 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 160,634 cases and 2,703 deaths, up from 158,167 cases on Friday.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 43,304 cases and 866 deaths. Yakima County has 13,564 cases and 295 deaths. Pierce is second in cases with 16,378.

All counties in Washington have cases.

