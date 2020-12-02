Thurston County COVID-19 cases grow by 68 on Wednesday

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew by 68 and deaths rose by one to 47 on Wednesday, according to new data released by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

A man in his 60s has died, the county health data show. Wednesday’s new cases give the county 159 for the week and 3,348 to date.

Of those total cases, 1,921 people have recovered or are recovering, 219 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 47 have died. The county is also reporting 11 COVID-19 outbreaks at congregate care settings in the area.

That’s down from 13 outbreaks reported as recently as Nov. 29, according to a weekly update on the virus released by the county.

The 13 outbreaks were reported in five nursing homes, four assisted living facilities, two adult family homes and two supported living facilities. Now that the county is reporting 11 outbreaks, it wasn’t immediately clear which facilities are no longer experiencing an outbreak.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

OTHER DATA

▪ November was a terrible month for the pandemic as the county reported 1,304 cases through Nov. 29. That shatters the previous monthly high of 633 cases in October.

▪ The 13 congregate care setting outbreaks reported through Nov. 29 have produced 213 positive cases and 16 deaths.

▪ The following Thurston County zip codes have seen an increase in confirmed cases from last week: 98501, 98502, 98503, 98506, 98512, 98513, 98516, 98531, 98579, 98589, 98597.

IN THE REGION

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

▪ Pierce County on Wednesday announced 236 new cases and three deaths: A man and woman in their 80s from Tacoma and a woman in her 60s from central Pierce County. All three had underlying health conditions. The county has now reported 16,939 cases and 244 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 19 cases and two deaths for a total of 1,273 cases and 18 deaths as of Wednesday.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced six new cases Tuesday night, giving the county 1,037 with 17 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported nine additional cases on Wednesday for a total of 838 with 11 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health reported 3,126 new cases and 45 deaths on Wednesday. The state has now reported 170,342 cases and 2,850 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 13.9 million cases have been reported with more than 273,000 deaths as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 64 million cases have been reported and 1.48 million people have died as of Wednesday, the data show.