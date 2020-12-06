Wondering where in line you fall for a coronavirus vaccine? This website could tell you

News that a vaccine against COVID-19 could soon be available is offering a glimmer of hope in the fight against the pandemic.

But there will be a limited number of the first doses coming to Whatcom County, possibly by late December, and widespread distribution isn’t expected for some time.

In Whatcom County, health care workers treating COVID-19 patients likely will be first in line for the vaccine.

But what about the rest of us?

The New York Times has created an interactive tool, using current guidelines, that will help you find out where in the vaccine line you might land.

The tool reaches down to the county level.

To find your place, you’ll need to provide information about your age, the county you live in, whether you have certain health risks such as diabetes, obesity and heart disease, and whether you are employed as a teacher, health care worker, first responder or other essential worker.

Here is this reporter’s place in line after the first run-through.

“Based on your risk profile, we believe you’re in line behind 268.7 million people across the United States. When it comes to Washington, we think you’re behind 5.8 million others who are at higher risk in your state. And in Whatcom County, you’re behind 174,700 others.”

Whatcom County has a little over 229,000 residents.

The website also provides a visual of where you stand in line in your state, with that line represented by 100 people. The first response lands me toward the end of the line, where 13 people are behind me.

Reporters are defined as essential workers in Washington state, and answering that in the affirmative moves you up.

Here’s what the New York Times vaccine timeline says then:

“Based on your risk profile, we believe you’re in line behind 126.5 million people across the United States. When it comes to Washington, we think you’re behind 2.6 million others who are at higher risk in your state. And in Whatcom County, you’re behind 73,300 others.”

The New York Times notes that its scenario is one possibility.

“The final order is not yet determined and depends on successful vaccines being adequately tested for every group. States could still set their priorities, but they will most likely follow the final C.D.C. recommendations,” the Times piece states

Find where you might land at https://nyti.ms/3mKVmFp.