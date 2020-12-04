How long until you can get COVID vaccine in South Carolina? This new tool gives an idea

Millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine will soon be shipping out across the country, experts expect, but it could be months before there’s enough for the millions of Americans who want to be vaccinated.

Like most of the states in the U.S., South Carolina plans to prioritize certain groups first: front line health workers, and residents of long-term care facilities. And as drug makers crank out more doses over time, priorities will shift to include more of the general public.

So how long until you can get vaccinated?

A new tool, created by the New York Times in association with Ariadne Labs, and the Surgo Foundation, can provide some clarity.

How old are you? Where do you live? Do you have any underlying health risks? The answers to these questions and others may have a big impact on where you end up in the waiting line.

For example, a 47-year-old essential worker, living in Richland County, who has underlying health risks would be:

Behind about 41,500 Richland County residents, out of a total population of 415,000

Behind nearly 310,000 people in South Carolina

If only 100 people lived in the state, this person would be 22nd in line.

How about a 75-year-old retiree in Greenville County? If they have COVID-related health issues, here’s where they stand:

Behind 38,300 in Greenville County, out of a total population of 520,000

Behind about 310,000 other South Carolinians

They would be 18th in line if South Carolina had a population of 100.

An 83-year-old with COVID-19 health risks lives in McCormick County. Here’s how long they could be waiting:

Behind 600 other residents of McCormick County, population roughly 9,000

Behind 310,000 fellow South Carolina residents

If there were only 100 people in South Carolina, this individual would be the 8th to get vaccinated.

Let’s look at a 30-year-old first responder, in perfect health, living in Horry County:

Behind 14,400 other county residents, out of a total population of 354,000

Behind 267,700 others in the state

If South Carolina were represented by 100 people, they are 7th in line.

And a 53-year-old teacher in Spartanburg County? Assuming they have underlying health problems, they are:

Behind 16,700 others in the county, out of a population of 319,000

Behind 310,000 South Carolina residents

They would be 22nd in line, if South Carolina was represented by 100 people.

A 9-year-old elementary school student, with no underlying health problems, residing in Beaufort County is waiting:

Behind 114,900 residents of Beaufort County, population 192,000

Behind 3 million other South Carolinians

If South Carolina was represented by 100 people, they would be roughy 69th in line.

A 50-year-old health care worker in Lexington County without any COVID-related health issues is:

Behind “very few” people in Lexington County, population 298,000

Behind “very few” people in South Carolina

If there were 100 people in the state, this individual would be 2nd in line.

A 21-year-old person with no health problems in Charleston County places:

Behind 181,500 people in Charleston County, population 411,000

Behind 2.4 million South Carolinians

If South Carolina were represented by 100 people, this person would be about 55th in line.

A 36-year-old without any COVID-related health issues in York County is:

Behind 208,200 other York County residents, population 280,000

Behind 4.2 million people in South Carolina

If South Carolina had a population of 100, they would be standing nearly 90th in line.