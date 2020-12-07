Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Monday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 6,972 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday and 16 deaths since Friday. The record high case number reflects a backlog of positive lab test results received over the weekend. In addition, the number includes approximately 1,800 duplicate cases that have not been removed from the tally, according to the DOH.

Pierce County reported 108 cases Monday and four new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 251 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 184,404 cases and 2,941 deaths, up from 177,447 cases Sunday and 2,925 deaths Friday. Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

One hundred people were admitted to Washington state hospitals on Nov. 18, the most recent date with complete data. Average daily hospitalizations peaked during the April surge at 78. Preliminary data indicates average daily admittances were 102 in late November.

Approximately 11.8% (1,094) of all staffed adult acute care hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients on Monday. In the state’s intensive care units, 24.1% (281) of staffed adult beds were occupied by suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

On Nov. 26, the most recent date with testing data, 2,199 specimens were collected statewide, with 22.3% testing positive. The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 14%. More than 3.1 million tests have been conducted in Washington.

The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 49,355 cases and 928 deaths. Spokane County is second, with 19,318 cases. Snohomish County has the second highest number of deaths at 308.

All counties in Washington have cases. Only four counties have case counts of fewer than 100.

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 28 per 100,000 people. The national rate for the same period is 58.6 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rhode Island has the highest rate in the United States, at 110.6. Hawaii is the lowest, at 6.4.

There have been more than 14.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 283,621 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Monday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 1.5 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 67 million.