Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Friday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 3,183 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths Friday.

Pierce County reported 469 cases Friday and three new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 259 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 195,554 cases and 2,879 deaths, up from 192,317 cases and 2,850 deaths Thursday. Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019. The DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Hospitalizations continue to increase with 95 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 admitted to Washington state hospitals on Nov. 22, the most recent date with complete data. Preliminary data indicates average daily admittances were 108 in early December. Average daily hospitalizations previously peaked during the April surge at 78.

Approximately 12.2% (1,140) of all staffed adult acute care hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients on Friday. In the state’s intensive care units, 20.8% (248) of staffed adult beds were occupied by suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Nov. 30, the most recent date with testing data, 30,195 specimens were collected statewide, with 14.5% testing positive. The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 15.3%. More than 3.2 million tests have been conducted in Washington.

The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 52,398 cases and 912 deaths. Spokane County is second, with 20,544 cases. Snohomish County has the second highest number of deaths at 306.

All counties in Washington have cases. Only four counties have case counts of fewer than 100.

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 37.9 per 100,000 people. The national rate for the same period is 62.6 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rhode Island has the highest rate in the United States, at 115.2. Hawaii is the lowest, at 6.3.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

There have been more than 15.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 294,320 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Friday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 1.5 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 70 million.