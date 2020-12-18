Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Second US vaccine, needle phobia, prisoners & more

Each week, McClatchy News offers you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage from across the nation.

More than 17 million people in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday, Dec. 18, according to Johns Hopkins University. That includes more than 310,000 people who have died nationwide.

Wednesday marked the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S., with 113,090 Americans under medical care, The COVID Tracking Project said. There were 3,448 reported deaths on Wednesday — the highest single-day total to date.

Globally, there are now more than 74.8 million confirmed cases of the highly infectious virus, with more than 1.6 million reported deaths.

Here’s what happened between Dec. 11 and Dec. 17.

Moderna vaccine recommended for emergency use in US

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee on Thursday recommended the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for emergency use authorization after reviewing and discussing the latest clinical trial data, deciding that the benefits outweigh the risks.

It’s the second COVID-19 vaccine to be recommended for emergency use authorization in the United States.

Here’s everything to know about the Moderna vaccine’s safety.

FDA authorizes first at-home COVID-19 test without prescription

The FDA granted an emergency use authorization Tuesday for the first at-home COVID-19 test that does not require a prescription from a health care provider.

This means people can visit their local drug store, purchase a test, swab their own nose at home and get their results in about 20 minutes. The test connects to a smartphone application that not only teaches people how to perform the test, but also helps them interpret their results.

The new at-home test is an antigen test. Experts explain what that means and how it compares to PCR tests.

Afraid of needles? Tips to prepare for COVID-19 vaccine

Researchers say 70% to 80% of Americans will need to be vaccinated or have had COVID-19 before life can return more or less to normal, yet about 25% of adults are afraid of needles.

Meanwhile, about 7% of adults are so frightened of needles they won’t get vaccinations.

Read on to learn some tips and tricks for powering through a needle phobia.

Tool can calculate your chances of dying from COVID-19





Researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health developed an online calculator, which is updated on a weekly basis, that incorporates information on mortality risks and statistics from several data sets on the community and state level.

It’s designed to help an individual who is not currently infected with coronavirus assess their chances of death based on their own risk factors and on community-level spread in their state.

Continue reading to see where your odds stand.

Should prisoners be next in line to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Data collected and analyzed by the COVID Prison Project found that on average, the rate of coronavirus infections in prison populations is almost four times that of infections in the general population.

Crowded living conditions, limited personal protective equipment and significant movement in and out of prisons and jails puts incarcerated individuals and correctional officers at high risk for contracting COVID-19.

Here’s what experts say about prisoners and coronavirus vaccination priority, and what some states have considered.

Can your dentist or eye doctor give you a COVID-19 vaccine?

Eye doctors and dentists say they are worried about vaccination capacity because millions are expected to be vaccinated by the end of this year. Both groups of professionals say they are qualified to inject their patients when coming in for routine checkups and cleanings.

However, many providers say their participation in vaccine distribution may not come to fruition any time soon. Unique storage and shipping issues, as well as different state decisions on vaccine allocation could put a pause on any legislation needed to give dentists permission to vaccinate people.

Obstacles and expert opinions are shared here.

Scratch-and-sniff tests could replace temperature checks as screening tool

Loss of smell is a symptom unique to the coronavirus. It manifests itself differently than the congested, runny nose-type anosmia typical of a common cold, and it can linger for more than a week in some people.

Researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder developed an index card-sized scratch-and-sniff test that could help spot coronavirus-infected individuals faster than a traditional PCR test.

Not only is the test cheaper — ringing up to an estimated 50 cents apiece — but it could also serve as a better COVID-19 screening tool than temperature checks.

Here’s how the test works and how it compares to other screening tools.

Timing and politics a factor in getting vaccinated

A majority of Americans said they would get the COVID-19 vaccine, but their willingness depended on their political affiliation and timing, according to a new poll.

More than eight in 10 respondents in an ABC News/Ipsos poll said they would get vaccinated, with 44% saying they would “wait a bit” to get it, and 40% saying they would get the vaccine as soon as it’s available. More than 15% said they would not get vaccinated.

Read on to learn what else the poll found.

