Coronavirus updates: Outbreak at Puyallup hospital; PLU faces steep budget cuts

The Washington state Department of Health reported 3,074 new cases of COVID-19 and 75 deaths Thursday.

Pierce County reported 267 cases Thursday and five new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 268 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 217,205 cases and 3,117 deaths. The case total includes 7,861 cases listed as probable. Those numbers are up from 214,131 cases and 3,042 deaths on Wednesday. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

COVID-19 outbreak among staff, patients at Puyallup hospital. Union files complaint

MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup is the latest hospital to face a series of COVID-19 cases among staff that started with a patient testing positive.

MultiCare says it cannot link the staff cases together because of the rate of spread in the community at large.

A union representing workers at the hospital is pushing back against that assessment and what it says was delayed notification to workers.

The current third surge in coronavirus cases across the state and nation has invaded different hospitals in the area in recent months in both the CHI Franciscan and MultiCare systems, including St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, St. Anthony in Gig Harbor and Auburn Medical Center in Auburn.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

On Dec. 9, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported on its website that, initially, 10 cases tied to an outbreak (nine staff and the one patient) at Good Samaritan.

The department, in response to questions from The News Tribune, said the number was at 15 as of Wednesday — nine staff, six patients — and that it first learned of the Good Samaritan cases on Nov. 25.

MultiCare on Thursday released its own timeline and details of the reported cases after multiple requests this week from The News Tribune.

MultiCare described the initial patient case and infections among staff as follows:

“On November 19, a patient in an in-patient cardiac care unit at Good Samaritan Hospital returned a positive COVID-19 test prior to a scheduled procedure. We immediately moved forward with our COVID-19 protocol and isolated the patient, who had been masked while in the hospital.”

“Despite the low risk and lack of additional patient cases in this unit, we have also acted on Public Health’s suggestion to notify and test patients who were potentially exposed by any COVID-19 positive employees during that time.”

Loading…

Budget hole has Tacoma-area university considering deep faculty, program cuts

Programs and faculty at Pacific Lutheran University are facing potential cuts as the Spanaway college seeks to save $4 million to help stabilize its budget.

PLU president Allan Belton wrote in a letter to faculty in November that a state of financial exigency exists at the university, stemming from declining enrollment, anticipated budget shortfalls and impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

PLU’s Faculty Handbook defines financial exigency as a “situation in which the university faces an imminent financial crisis which threatens the survival of the institution as a whole ...”

Belton told The News Tribune last week PLU “is not closing its doors” but setting itself up for future success. The declaration of financial exigency was to communicate urgency in addressing its finances, he said.

Belton initiated creation of a Faculty Joint Committee (FJC) on Reduction and Reallocation in Force made up of 20 faculty members in November. The group’s role is to review current offerings by the university and recommend changes and reductions to Belton and the Board of Regents.

“Our charge is we need to come up with $4 million dollar savings from the academic sector,” Tony Finitsis, associate professor of Hebrew Bible and co-chair of the Faculty Joint Committee, told The News Tribune. “This will eliminate positions, as you understand, and it could very well eliminate programs.”

In a letter to faculty dated Dec. 7, the FJC estimated a minimum reduction of 40 full-time employees.

Finitsis said it’s still too early in the process to know where those eliminations might come from. The group hopes to finish in mid-March, but that timeline could fluctuate.

The faculty group is in the middle of outlining the criteria by which it will make recommendations. In the past, the group has looked at which programs are attracting or retaining students.

The last FJC was convened in 2016 and resulted in a savings of $2.7 million, translating to 31 eliminated positions. PLU’s classics program also was reduced to only a minor, rather than a major. About three students per year had declared majors in classics.

Examining the demand by students for certain areas of study also could mean adding academic programs, Belton said. For example, the university launched its major and minor in criminal justice this year.

PLU and other colleges across the country have been facing a decreasing enrollment that’s only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Post-secondary enrollments declined 2.5 percent in fall 2020, nearly twice what was reported in fall 2019, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Undergraduate enrollment was the primary driver for the decline, decreasing 3.6 percent, or more than 560,200 students compared to 2019.

“Given the enormous pressure and the acceleration by the pandemic, PLU has to drastically readjust our priorities and our programming and our thinking, so that we can continue to thrive in the South Sound,” Finitsis said.

Who’s next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine after front line health care workers?

As vaccinations against the virus that causes COVID-19 ramped up across Washington state Wednesday, health authorities still have yet to determine who is next in line for the vaccine.

It might be late spring or early summer until everyone in Washington who wants to be vaccinated will be able to receive the shot, said Assistant Health Secretary Michele Roberts during a state media briefing on the pandemic.

With coronavirus vaccines still seeking approval, the situation is unpredictable, Health Secretary John Wiseman said. News about the manufacturing and distribution of the vaccines changes daily.

“The best thing we’re going to be able to do, I think for some time, is really kind of look a few weeks ahead and see what things look like, certainly in the beginning,” he said.

“We know who is in line for the vaccine at the moment, and that is high risk workers in health care settings, high risk first responders and residents and staff of long-term health care facilities,” Roberts said.

No decisions have been made who is following those groups, she said.

Currently, the state is in Phase 1A of its vaccination program. It’s presumed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make recommendations on Phases 1B and 1C in the next week, Roberts said. In the state’s vaccination plan it submitted to the federal government, those groups include people with underlying health conditions and essential workers.

“We don’t anticipate expanding beyond these 1A groups until mid-January at the earliest,” Roberts said.

The state is working on systems that would allow the public to assess their status in line and get notified when they are able to receive the vaccination. Health care providers would also be able to notify their patients, Roberts said.

“Everybody is going to have more than one way to find out and search where there are in line and where they go to get the vaccine,” she said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 31,200 doses of the vaccine had been delivered to Washington and 410 of those doses had been administered, according to state data. Another 29,250 doses were scheduled to arrive by the end of the week, according to Roberts. Another 1,950 doses will go to tribal health agencies.

Craig Sailor, Debbie Cockrell and Allison Needles contributed to this report.