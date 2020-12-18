Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Friday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 3,693 new cases of COVID-19 while data revisions dropped deaths by 13 Friday.

Pierce County reported 295 cases Friday and four new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 268 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 220,268 cases and 3,104 deaths. The case total includes 7,861 cases listed as probable. Those numbers are up from 216,575 cases and down from 3,117 deaths on Thursday. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ninety-five people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals on Nov. 29, the most recent date with complete data. Preliminary reports indicate average daily hospital admittances were 117 in mid-December.

Approximately 13.5% (1,175) of all staffed adult acute care hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients on Friday. In the state’s intensive care units, 21% (258) of staffed adult beds were occupied by suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Testing

On Dec. 7, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 28,887 specimens were collected statewide, with 11.6% testing positive. The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 11.6%. More than 3.4 million tests have been conducted in Washington. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 57,134 cases and 956 deaths. Pierce County is second in cases, with 22,876. Snohomish County has the second-highest number of deaths at 338.

All counties in Washington have cases. Only four counties have case counts of fewer than 100.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 47 per 100,000 people. The national rate for the same period is 66.1 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tennessee has the highest rate in the United States, at 135.6. Hawaii is the lowest, at 8.4.

Vaccine

DOH did not report vaccine data Friday evening.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 17.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 313,246 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Friday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 1.6 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 75 million.