Washington state reports 2,328 new COVID-19 cases

The Washington State Department of Health reported 2,328 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The department is no longer reporting deaths on weekends.

Statewide totals have reached 202,063 cases and 2,879 deaths, up from 199,735 cases Saturday.

The department cautioned that Sunday’s case counts could include up to 2,600 duplicates. Negative results dating back to Nov. 21 as well as positive results from Nov. 30-Dec. 6 are incomplete, the department’s website says.

“The Epidemiologic Curves tab is the most accurate representation of COVID activity and is updated daily as new cases are identified and duplicates are resolved,” the site says.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

King County continues to report the state’s highest counts for cases (53,927) and deaths (912), while Spokane County has 21,361 cases and 276 deaths.

Pierce County reported 517 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing its totals to 21,084 cases and 259 deaths.

Each of the state’s 39 counties have reported positive cases and all but three have reported at least one virus-related death.

There are 1,394 cases that have not been assigned to a county.

There have been 3,347,903 tests conducted in the state with 6% coming back positive.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER