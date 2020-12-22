The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Washington state reports 1,252 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

The Washington State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,252 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Pierce County reported 207 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths. Pierce County had a total of 277 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 227,887 cases and 3,131 deaths. The case total includes 8,303 cases listed as probable. Those numbers are up from 226,635 cases and 3,106 deaths on Monday. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 58,968 cases and 964 deaths. Pierce County is second in cases, with 23,612. Snohomish County has the second-highest number of deaths at 343. All counties in Washington have cases. Only four counties have case counts of fewer than 100.

Follow more of our reporting on Full coverage of coronavirus in Washington
See all stories
Profile Image of Jon Manley
Jon Manley
Jon Manley covers high school sports for The News Tribune. A McClatchy President’s Award winner and Gonzaga University graduate, Manley has covered the South Sound sports scene since 2013. Born and raised in Tacoma.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service