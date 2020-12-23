Coronavirus updates: State passes 227k cases

Updated at 9:30 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,252 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths.

Pierce County reported 207 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths. Pierce County had a total of 277 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 227,887 cases and 3,131 deaths. The case total includes 8,303 cases listed as probable. Those numbers are up from 226,635 cases and 3,106 deaths on Monday. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 58,968 cases and 964 deaths. Pierce County is second in cases, with 23,612. Snohomish County has the second-highest number of deaths at 343. All counties in Washington have cases. Only four counties have case counts of fewer than 100.

Gov. Inslee issues travel restrictions over new virus strain

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced new travel restrictions for people arriving from the United Kingdom and South Africa where a new and seemingly more contagious strain of the coronavirus is circulating.

Inslee said Monday he would issue a proclamation requiring passengers who arrive from the United Kingdom and South Africa to quarantine for 14 days, including passengers who have arrived from those countries in the past few days. It also encourages those people to get tested for the virus.

“Today’s action is a commonsense public health measure and ... is another attempt to keep Washingtonians safe,” Inslee said.

The quarantine measures are precautionary and meant to stem a possible surge in cases that could overwhelm hospitals, he said. The quarantine is mandatory and although it’s legally enforceable, Inslee said no one will be taken into custody over it.

“We have found that when we have put legally binding requirements in the state, we have had incredible levels of compliance,” Inslee said.

Dozens of countries have restricted travel from Britain in recent days because of the new strain. Inslee said he wasn’t aware of other states issuing restrictions.

Over the weekend, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed lockdown measures in London and neighboring areas where Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the new strain is “out of control.” Experts said the early evidence indicates the strain is not more deadly, and expressed confidence that the vaccines now being given would be effective against it.

British Airways canceled the only nonstop flight from London to Seattle on Monday, according to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport spokesperson Perry Cooper, but he said the reason behind it wasn’t immediately known.

“No word at this time if future flights are affected,” he said in an email.

Donations for Pierce County Toys for Tots are low this year due to COVID-19

It’s been a tough year, but Pierce County Toys for Tots is determined to make Christmas a bright spot for thousands of local children.

Donations are lower than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of several toy drives and businesses that normally host collection boxes being closed.

About 25,000 gifts have been donated so far, which is barely half of what the group typically collects, longtime organizer Ed Troyer said. Troyer also is Pierce County sheriff.

With more people out of work, more families need assistance, and the group is hoping to bring toys to 60,000 children.

Toys for Tots delivered 45,891 presents last year to 31,423 kids in Pierce County, according to its website.

“We had an increase in need this year and a decrease in the availability to give,” said Josh Harris, a Toys for Tots co-chair. “You’d be amazed at what just one toy does.”

Every holiday season, the group collects presents for underprivileged boys and girls at shelters, hospitals, foster care homes and more.

Another challenge has been the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services not being able to distribute toys to families like it usually does.

Volunteers stepped up and are going out every day delivering toys to Pierce County families in need.

Last weekend, Harris said his group distributed gifts to 4,000 children and will continue delivering presents as long as people continue to donate. He also said businesses like Les Schwab Tires and Fred Meyer have been stepping up and donating large amounts of toys.