Coronavirus updates: State passes 230k cases; eviction moratorium extended

Updated at 9:45 a.m.

The Washington state Department of Health reported 2,281 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 31 deaths.

Pierce County reported 343 cases Wednesday and one new death. Pierce County has a total of 278 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 230,202 cases and 3,162 deaths. The case total includes 8,507 cases listed as probable. Those numbers are up from 227,921 cases and 3,131 deaths on Tuesday. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

One-hundred eight people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals on Dec. 4, the most recent date with complete data. Preliminary reports indicate average daily hospital admittances were 113 in mid-December.

Approximately 13.8% (1,202) of all staffed adult acute care hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients on Wednesday. In the state’s intensive care units, 21.5% (263) of staffed adult beds were occupied by suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Inslee extends eviction moratorium through March 31

Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday extended his executive order banning most evictions until March 31. It was set to expire at the end of December.

This is the fifth time Gov. Inslee has extended the moratorium on evictions since he first announced one in March. No specific details were provided but a news release from the governor’s office said more information is forthcoming next week.

“I know this moratorium has been critical for many families and individuals as they cope with the impacts of this virus,” Inslee said in the news release. “People need certainty about whether the moratorium will be extended, and it is important that I provide that certainty today while we work out the final details of the moratorium.”

More than 181,000 households are behind on rent in Washington state, according to U.S. Census Pulse Household Survey data, and they would be at risk of eviction without the intervention.

Olympia, Seattle, and other cities have passed their own laws temporarily banning eviction for non-payment of rent. Olympia’s ban on eviction filings lasts as long as Washington’s state of emergency declaration, and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan recently extended her executive order banning evictions through March.

The federal ban on evictions enacted by the Centers for Disease Control is set to be extended by one month, through the end of January, as part of Congress’ new $900 billion stimulus package. Enforcement of the CDC’s eviction ban has been inconsistent, and loopholes in the order itself have allowed thousands of tenants to be evicted anyway.

The congressional stimulus bill also includes $25 billion in emergency rental assistance for states.

Rep. Rick Larsen tests positive for COVID-19

Washington U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining in accordance with federal guidelines.

In a Tweet Wednesday the Democrat said he received word of the positive test the day before and is not experiencing any symptoms.

“I am prepared to vote by proxy in the coming days if the House schedules votes,” Larsen said.

He represents Washington’s 2nd Congressional District, which is on the northwestern portion of the state and includes the San Juan Islands, Bellingham and Everett.

COVID-19 vaccinations begin next week at long-term care facilities in Washington state

Vaccinations are set to begin next week at long-term care facilities in Washington state that have registered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a state health official said Wednesday during a media briefing.

Michele Roberts, the acting assistant secretary who’s leading COVID-19 vaccine planning and distribution at the state Department of Health, said those vaccinations will begin Dec. 28.

Vaccines won’t be distributed more widely — beyond high-risk health care workers, first responders and residents and staff at long-term care facilities — until at least the end of January, she said.

Roberts also updated the number of vaccine doses received so far. The state received 30,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine last week and expects 44,850 doses this week. Next week, the state expects to receive 57,525 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 44,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine, the second approved vaccine which also is administered in two doses, Roberts said.

The state initially expected about 400,000 doses this month, but now that number is closer to 330,000, she said.

Roberts explained the discrepancy, saying prior allocations were inadvertently based on vaccine doses produced, not doses cleared through a quality control process.