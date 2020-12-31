Thurston County reports 1 more death due to COVID-19, adds 62 cases Thursday

Thurston County reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Thursday, the last day of 2020.

So far this week, there have been 122 new cases.

The added cases and deaths bring the county’s totals to 4,776 cases and 55 deaths since the first case was reported March 11, according to the latest data from Thurston County Public Health and Social Services. The county data also shows 298 people have been hospitalized at some point in their illness, and 3,980 have recovered or recovering.

A person is considered “recovered” or “recovering” if they have been released from a hospital or a public health-ordered isolation. They could still have ongoing health issues stemming from the illness.

The resident who died was a woman in her 60s, the data show. The county is still reporting eight ongoing outbreaks in congregate care settings, down from nine Wednesday. The total number of such outbreaks remains 40 to date, according to the data.

Additionally, the county is reporting 5.7% of COVID-19 tests were returning positive results from Dec. 13 to 19. In comparison, King County has seen positive test rates as high as 35%, from Nov. 28 to Dec. 12 in Kent and Auburn, according to the Seattle Times.

A high positive test rate can indicate high transmission. The state’s goal for this rate is less than 2% over a week.

In the region

Pierce County added 414 cases and three more deaths Thursday for a total of 25,415 cases and 297 deaths.

Lewis County reported 51 new cases and no new deaths Thursday, giving it a total of 2,165 cases and 21 deaths.

Grays Harbor County had reported 56 new cases as of Dec. 30. In all, the county had reported 2,134 cases and 24 deaths. New cases since Dec. 28 do not include those at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center, according to the county website.

Mason County reported 12 new cases Thursday and no new deaths, bringing its totals to 1,221 cases and 15 deaths.

Around the state, nation, and world

The state Department of Health has reported 242,330 confirmed and probable cases and 3,420 deaths as of Wednesday.

In the U.S., over 19.9 million cases had been reported Thursday with over 345,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Globally, more than 83.3 million cases had been reported and over 1.8 million people had died, the data show.