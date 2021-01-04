Coronavirus updates: State updates counts after delay; Pierce County reports 189 cases

This page includes coronavirus developments around Washington state for Monday, Jan. 4.

State updates case, death count Sunday after 2-day delay

Updated 9 a.m.

In its first dashboard update since New Year’s Eve, the Washington State Department of Health reported more than 8,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The DOH did not update its counts on New Year’s Day, and was delayed Saturday due to “data processing challenges.”

Statewide totals have reached 255,396 cases and 3,459 deaths. The case total includes 10,015 cases that are listed as probable.

Thursday’s count was 246,752 total cases and 3,461 deaths.

Previous case and death counts are revised daily by the DOH.

The DOH website cautions that Sunday’s case totals could include up to 1,700 duplicates because negative test results from Nov. 21-30 are incomplete.

“Therefore, testing numbers and case counts should be interpreted with caution,” the site says. “The Epidemiological Curves tab is the most accurate representation of COVID-19 activity and is updated daily as new cases are identified and duplicates are resolved.”

King County continues to report the state’s highest counts for cases (65,265) and deaths (1,049).

Pierce County reported 189 new cases Sunday, bringing its totals to 26,351 cases and 298 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

Each of the state’s 39 counties have reported positive cases and all but six have reported more than 200.

Pierce County reports 189 new cases Sunday

Updated 9 a.m.

Pierce County reported 189 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. No additional deaths were reported.

The county’s totals are now at 26,351 cases and 298 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

“Increased testing over the last several weeks continues to catch many new cases,” the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department wrote on Twitter. “With the holidays, we may see more daily case count fluctuations.

“So, the 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.”

The county has reported 3,634 cases in the past 14 days and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 402.9. With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 368.6. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 259.6.

There are an estimated 9,035 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Sunday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Saturday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 736 (728)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,263 (1,255)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,099 (1,083)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,103 (1,093)

▪ Frederickson: 1,031 (1,028)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 843 (831)

▪ Graham: 906 (898)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 244 (240)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 909 (906)

▪ Lakewood: 2,123 (2,111)

▪ Parkland: 1,277 (1,267)

▪ Puyallup: 1,620 (1,606)

▪ South Hill: 1,548 (1,535)

▪ South Pierce County: 804 (796)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 358 (255)

▪ Spanaway: 1,256 (1,247)

▪ Tacoma: 7,611 (7,581)

▪ University Place: 904 (892)

▪ Unknown: 716 (710)