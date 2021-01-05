The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Watch: Gov. Jay Inslee to speak Tuesday about COVID-19 response

Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual press conference 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to talk about Washington state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scheduled to join him on the call are Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah; Lacy Fehrenbach, assistant secretary of prevention and community health; and Dr. Scott Lindquist, state epidemiologist for communicable disease.

We will embed TVW’s livestream of the press conference below when it’s available.

Profile Image of Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler joined The Olympian in June 2019 as a county and courts reporter. She now covers Washington state government for The Olympian, The News Tribune, The Bellingham Herald, and Tri-City Herald. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Creighton University.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service