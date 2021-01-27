Mass vaccination clinics are for Washington residents and workers only, DOH declares

Upcoming mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be limited only to people who live or work in Washington state, the state Department of Health said Wednesday.

The upcoming clinics in Ridgefield, Spokane, Kennewick, and Wenatchee have limited spots due to the scarcity of the vaccine, DOH said.

Still, DOH urged all residents to get vaccinated. Citizenship is not required.

“If you do not live or work in Washington, please do not make vaccine appointments or travel to these Washington mass vaccination sites for vaccines,” DOH said.

Those who attend the mass vaccination clinics may be asked to show one of the following identification documents when they arrive:

— Driver’s license or work/school ID

— Utility bill

— Statement/letter with a Washington state address, or voucher from an employer, faith-based institution, health care provider, school, or other registered organization or agency, etc. that the person lives or works in Washington state.

DOH said the documents will not be copied or recorded.

The clinics are available only to those currently eligible to receive the vaccine under the state’s plan.

Currently, those in Phase 1A or Tier 1 of Phase 1B — which includes high-risk health care workers, high-risk first responders, long-term care residents, other workers at risk in health care settings, all people 65 years or older and all people 50 years or older in multigenerational households — can receive the vaccine.

Eligibility must be confirmed through certification from the state’s Phase Finder.

“Locations will be appointment only and appointments must be made in advance,” the state DOH website says.

Walk-ins will not be accepted and masks are required to receive the vaccine.