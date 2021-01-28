Thurston County announces 36 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Thirty-six more people have confirmed cases of COVID-19, including eight in their 20s, according to new data released Thursday by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Those in their 20s still account for the most cases here, 21 percent of the overall total of 6,297.

Of that total, 5,018 people are considered recovered or recovering, 331 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 62 have died, county health data show.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that Thurston is among of group of counties that will move into Phase 2 of the state’s Healthy Washington plan because of some encouraging factors, such as declining case rates.

This means that, on Monday, gyms and restaurants in King, Pierce, Thurston, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Snohomish and Pacific counties will be able to reopen to indoor activity at 25 percent capacity, among other loosened restrictions, The Olympian reported.

In the region





▪ Pierce County on Thursday announced 228 new cases and one new death. The county has reported 32,385 cases and 391 deaths total.

▪ Grays Harbor County reported 2,874 confirmed and probable cases as of Thursday with 32 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 42 cases on Thursday for a total of 2,864 cases and 36 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported four new cases on Thursday for a total of 1,572 with 20 deaths.

▪ Pacific County reported a total of 688 cases with nine deaths as of Wednesday.

Around the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has reported 307,809 confirmed and probable cases and 4,243 deaths as of Friday.

In the U.S., nearly 25.9 million cases had been reported as of Friday with more than 435,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 101.8 million cases had been reported and more than 2.2 million people had died as of Friday, the data show.