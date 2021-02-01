1 more Thurston woman dies of COVID-19, but county’s weekly tally is lowest since Nov.

Thurston County reported just 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, giving the county the first week since early November that it tallied fewer than 300 cases.

The county added 281 COVID-19 cases between Jan. 25-31. The week of Nov. 2-8 was the last time the county saw fewer cases. The county has reported 6,466 cases since the first case was reported March 11.

However, the county also reported its 63rd death on Sunday, a woman in her 70s. Eight deaths were reported in January, fewer than October, November and December.

The county has had a rate of 251.2 cases per 100,000 residents in the period between Jan. 9-22.

In the past week, 7.4 percent of COVID-19 tests have come back positive.

Other data: 333 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized at some point during their illness; 5,018 patients are considered recovered or recovering.

More than 21,000 of the state’s 728,000 vaccines have been given in Thurston County.

In the region

▪ Pierce County on Monday confirmed 120 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, a woman in her 80s from Lakewood, and a woman in her 70s from Tacoma. The county now had reported a total of 33,113 cases and 400 deaths.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services announced 15 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,945 One more death was attributed to COVID-19, a person was in their 70s, bringing the death toll to 37.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 88 more cases with one new death, bringing its total cases to 3,012 confirmed and probable cases as of Monday with 33 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 18 new cases but no new deaths on Monday for a total of 1,595 with 20 deaths.

▪ Pacific County reported one new case for a total of 665 confirmed and probable cases with eight deaths as of Monday.

Around the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health had reported 313,335 confirmed and probable cases and 4,318 deaths as of Monday.

In the U.S., 26.3 million cases had been reported as of Monday with more than 443,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 103.3 million cases had been reported and more than 2.2 million people had died as of Monday, the data show.