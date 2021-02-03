Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Wednesday in Washington state

The Washington State Department of Health reported 1,645 new cases of COVID-19 and 72 deaths Wednesday.

The higher number of deaths reported is due to a data processing backlog from Tuesday that has been cleared, according to the state’s data dashboard.

Statewide case totals have reached 316,294 cases and 4,388 deaths, up from 314,692 cases and 4,316 deaths Tuesday. The new case total includes 14,922 cases that are listed as probable.

The dashboard also notes the total case counts might include up to 560 duplicates due to incomplete data from Nov. 21-30.

“Thus, negative test results and percent positivity (Testing tab) for that period should be interpreted with caution,” the dashboard says. “Otherwise, the incomplete time frames presented in the dashboard are correct and up to date.”

Previous case and death counts are revised daily by the state DOH.

King County continues to report the highest numbers in the state in total cases (79,061), hospitalizations (4,873), deaths (1,264) and vaccine doses given (277,177).

Pierce County reported 117 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The county’s totals are now at 33,349 cases and 404 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

Spokane County (33,850 cases, 479 deaths) and Snohomish County (28,096 cases, 494 deaths) have each reported more than 400 deaths, while Yakima County has reported 24,797 cases and 373 deaths.

Each of the state’s 39 counties have reported positive cases, and all but one have reported more than 100. Only two counties have not reported a virus-related death.

More than 4.6 million tests have been administered in the state since the pandemic began.

The state has distributed 773,346 doses of vaccine, with its current seven-day average at 27,902. The state’s average daily goal is 45,000.