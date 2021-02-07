Thurston County adds 35 COVID-19 cases on Sunday; weekly case total remains low

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 35 on Sunday, giving Thurston County 170 cases for the week and 6,636 cases overall, county health data show.

The total case count for the week will be released on Monday, but it appears that total will remain below the 280 cases reported the week of Jan. 25-31. The last time Thurston County tallied fewer than 200 cases in a week was Nov. 2-8.

Sunday’s 35 cases include 11 people under the age of 19, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services. That age group has accounted for 1,040 cases, or 16 percent of the 6,636 cases, the county data show.

Of that total, 5,018 people have recovered or are recovering, 334 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including two in the past seven days, and 63 people have died.

The county is now reporting nine active COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings. An adult family home is an example of a congregate care setting.

In the region

▪ Pierce County on Saturday confirmed 131 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths. The county now has reported a total of 33,644 cases and 411 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 22 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths for a total of 3,074 confirmed and probable cases and 37 deaths as of Monday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services announced 20 COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 3,018. No additional deaths were reported, so the death total remains at 37.

▪ Mason County reported nine new cases on Friday for a total of 1,623 cases with 22 deaths.

▪ Pacific County reported six new cases Sunday for a total of 686 confirmed and probable cases with eight deaths.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health had reported 320,146 confirmed and probable cases and 4,449 deaths as of Monday morning.

In the U.S., 27 million cases had been reported as of Monday with more than 464,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 106.3 million cases have been reported and 2.3 million people have died as of Monday, the data show.