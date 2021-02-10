Breast milk from mothers with COVID could help protect babies, researchers say

Research led by the University of Idaho found some breastfeeding mothers with COVID-19 had antibodies in their breast milk that are known to offset the virus.

Breastfeeding mothers with COVID-19 could create antibodies in their milk that can offset the virus, researchers said.

A research team led by the University of Idaho reported Tuesday that mothers with COVID-19 don’t pass on the coronavirus in their milk, but instead could transfer antibodies that can neutralize the virus.

The team looked at 37 milk samples from 18 women who were diagnosed with COVID-19, and none of the samples contained the virus. Two-thirds, however, contained two antibodies known to fight COVID-19, researchers said.

“Taken together, our data do not support maternal-to-infant transmission of SARS-CoV-2 via milk,” the researchers reported in the journal mBio published by the American Society for Microbiology. “These results support recommendations to continue breastfeeding during mild-to-moderate maternal COVID-19 illness.”

The sample size is small and could limit researchers’ findings. More research is underway, though. The team has since enrolled 50 women with COVID-19 in its study and has followed their progress, the researchers said.

Additionally, a larger study funded by the Gates Foundation and the National Science Foundation is in the works. Researchers think the additional study will “expand and confirm the initial findings.”

Previous research has found similar findings. In October, researchers looked at 15 lactating mothers who had recovered from COVID-19 and found their milk had antibodies as well, scientists reported.

“We were happy but not surprised to see that all mothers who recovered from COVID-19 had antibodies for COVID-19 in their breast milk,” researchers from the University of California said in December. “This is good news because it opens the door to using breast milk from COVID-19-recovered mothers to treat critically ill babies or prevent severe illness in vulnerable infants.”

The World Health Organization also recommends that mothers with COVID-19 should keep breastfeeding their children because the benefits could outweigh potential risks.

Traditionally, when a mother is sick, her breast milk will contain the antibodies necessary to help the baby fight the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a mother’s milk can help protect her infant from the flu, even when the mother is ill.

“Breast milk remains the best source of nutrition for the infant, and provides protection from infections through antibodies and other immunological factors,” the CDC said.